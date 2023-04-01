Watch CBS News
It's Dump Day in the South Bay

If you want to get rid of that old couch or mattress, this Saturday morning is the time to do it -- if you're in the South Bay area.

From 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Caltrans and the LA Clippers join Clean California for the free bulky item trash day for people in Inglewood, El Segundo, Torrance, Lawndale, Hawthorne and Lennox.

Dump Day events are meant to prevent illegal dumping and to further Caltrans' goal of keeping highways and waterways litter-free as part of Governor Gavin Newsom's $1.2 billion Clean California initiative.

Trash, bulky items, and furniture (including mattresses) are welcome at the Hawthorne/ Lennox Station Park and Ride Lot at 11191 Larch Ave. in Lennox for the morning's Dump Day event.

