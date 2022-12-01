Watch CBS News
Local News

DUI, pursuit suspect arrested after crashing into fire hydrant in Compton

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Pursuit suspect arrested in Compton after crashing into fire hydrant
Pursuit suspect arrested in Compton after crashing into fire hydrant 00:58

A suspected DUI driver who led authorities on a brief pursuit Wednesday evening was arrested after they crashed into a fire hydrant in Compton. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, the pursuit began at around 8:40 p.m. 

The pursuit only lasted for a short while, approximately 30 seconds or so, before coming to a sudden stop at the intersection of E. Alondra Boulevard and S. Essey Avenue when the suspect sheared off a fire hydrant when they crashed into it head-on. 

There was only one person inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash. 

The occupant was taken to a nearby hospital but it was unclear if they suffered any injuries. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 9:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.