DUI driver arrested while attempting to flee scene of hit-and-run in Silver Lake; two injured

Police arrested a suspected DUI driver in Silver Lake late Friday evening following a hit-and-run crash.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Maltman Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a crash in the area.

Officers learned that the driver of a Tesla crashed into several parked cars on Silver Lake Boulevard before crashed into a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home on Maltman Ave.

The parked vehicle was pushed into the garage of the home, at which point the driver exited the vehicle.

Witnesses confronted the driver, who then got back into the Tesla and attempted to back out of the driveway — with the door open — injuring two people and colliding with a car driving on the road.

Officers arrested the driver, identified as 52-year-old Jamie Koz on suspicion of felony driving under the influence.

One of the two people injured was hospitalized and said to be in critical but stable condition. The other had complaints of pain at the scene.