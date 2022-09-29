DUI crash kills man, 3 dogs in downtown Los Angeles

A man walking three dogs in a crosswalk were struck and killed early Thursday in downtown Los Angeles.

The crash happened at about 12:20 a.m. at 5th and Hill Street. According to the LAPD, a vehicle going northbound on Hill Street collided with the man, who had been walking two dogs.

(credit: CBS)

The man, described as being between 25 and 30 years old, was found underneath a pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene. His three dogs were also left lying in the street from the impact of the crash.

His name has not been released.

At least six other cars were also hit in the crash.

Police say some force was needed to take the driver has been taken into custody. The driver was determined to be under the influence, and faces potential charges of hit-and-run, DUI, and manslaughter, police said.