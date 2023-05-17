Duarte High School softball team devastated after equipment is stolen

The Duarte High School girl's softball team suffered a severe blow when their complete equipment inventory was stolen.

The team discovered a shed housing the equipment had been broken into, with all the gear inside stolen. Important items were in the shed including 10 player bags and two pitching machines, each worth $2,500. The players' personal items were also taken, which together amounted to about $1,700 per player.

The event has devastated the players of softball team, who added the objects also have sentimental value. A GoFundMe page has been established for community donations.