Duarte High School softball team devastated after equipment is stolen

By Danielle Radin

The Duarte High School girl's softball team suffered a severe blow when their complete equipment inventory was stolen. 

The team discovered a shed housing the equipment had been broken into, with all the gear inside stolen.  Important items were in the shed including 10 player bags and two pitching machines, each worth $2,500.   The players' personal items were also taken, which together amounted to about $1,700 per player.

The event has devastated the players of softball team, who added the objects also have sentimental value. A GoFundMe page has been established for community donations. 

May 16, 2023

