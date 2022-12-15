Water recycling sites to help with drought crisis

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) has declared an emergency for all of southern California.

The MWD, which provides water to 20 million people in southern California, says unless we get a very wet winter, we could see mandatory cuts backs in just a few months.

"It's our showers, brushing our teeth, it's washing our face " Liliana Garcia, Van Nuys resident.

Garcia takes the declaration of a regional drought emergency seriously since she had to live with no water when she was younger.

Garcia uses a water recycling site in her Van Nuys neighborhood to help conserve water.

L.A. DWP opens up water recycling sites on weekends for customers around the city. The water isn't safe to drink, but you can fill up containers to use on plants and grass. If you want a water fill station near, CLICK HERE.

On Wednesday, the board adopted a resolution calling on agencies like Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (L.A. DWP) to immediately cut their use of imported water.

"Grass is not essential to our livelihood, all we want is water to come out of our faucet and we were worried last year about the state water project areas on the western side of the region," said Adel Hagekhalil, Metropolitan Water District, General Manager.

8 months ago the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) said the sierra snow pack levels were historically low and called for similar emergency conservation measures.

Now, MWD the water supplier is sounding the alarm about the Colorado River levels. those two sources usually provide about half the water NWD imports and both have been severely impacted by the ongoing drought.

L.A. DWP shared the following statement about the massive water recycling program they are working on:

Similar to the last six months, Los Angeles along with the other 5 State Water Project Dependent member agencies will continue to participate in the mandatory Emergency Water Conservation Program. Angelenos have been able to conserve approximately 10% more compared to the same period last year. The Regional Drought Emergency declaration by the MWD Board calls for all 26 member agencies to voluntarily reduce their use of imported supplies. However, since LADWP has been complying with the mandatory allocations, we expect to continue the conservation measures we implemented including rebates, enforcement, and messaging.