Drone show to replace fireworks at Grand Park July Fourth Block Party

What is billed as California's longest-running Independence Day fireworks show won't be held on the 4th of July for financial reasons, but a new way of marking the anniversary of the nation's independence will make its debut in Los Angeles County.

The Gloria Molina Grand Park 4th of July Block Party will include the first 3-D drone show in its 10-year history. The 12-minute show will consist of 500 remote-controlled drones flying above Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center forming larger-than-life representations.

The 9 p.m. show will be orchestrated to a special playlist of hip-hop music curated by DJ J Rocc of the DJ collective The Beat Junkies as a tribute to the genre's 50th anniversary. The playlist will showcase the park's yearlong theme "Reflections," acknowledging Angelenos' inner strength and power.

The party will run from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. and cover six blocks from Grand Avenue to Los Angeles Street and from Temple Street to Second Street.

The party's Backyard Stage will be on Block 4 of Gloria Molina Grand Park's event lawn across the street from City Hall, between Broadway and Spring Street. The headliners are Bahamadia, who is set to perform from 7:15 to 8 p.m., and Cut Chemist and Chali 2na, who will perform from 8:15-9 p.m.

The Beat Junkies will present a celebration of the past, present and future of Los Angeles' DJ culture featuring the Beat Junkie Institute of Sound, Ladies of Sound and special guests will be performing on the Front Yard Stage on Block 2 between Grand Avenue and Hill Street.

There will also be a digital playground for children and families to explore digital and Augmented Reality experiences, arts, crafts and games.

Parking will be available at The Music Center garage and Walt Disney Concert Hall garage fro $10.

Fireworks shows are scheduled at Six Flags Magic Mountain and Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Culver City Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at West Los Angeles College will include food trucks, music and prizes. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with the fireworks show set for dusk. Admission is $10 with children 5 and under free. Parking is $20.

Funds raised from the show produced by the Culver City Exchange Club will benefit local youth-focused charities.

Kaboom!, which combines monster trucks and freestyle motocross exhibitions, musical performances, a food fest and fireworks, begins at 4 p.m. at Fairplex. Tickets are $25 for a general admission seat and $30 for a reserved box seat in advance and $35 for general admission seat and $50 for a reserved box seat in advance.

Councilmember Bob Blumenfield's July 4th Extravaganza at Warner Center Park will run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and includes food from more than 15 local restaurants, arts and crafts vendors, a performance by the 1960s tribute band BEACH St. A Go Go and a 20-minute fireworks show.

Marina del Rey's 20-minute fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m., synchronized to music played over loudspeakers at Burton Chace Park and Fisherman's Village.

The approximately 9 p.m. fireworks show over Avalon Bay on Catalina Island will be followed by a performance by the USC Trojan Marching Band on the Wrigley Stage.

Fireworks displays are also planned for 9 p.m. at:

Artesia Park, 18750 Clarkdale Ave.

Calabasas High School, 22855 Mulholland Highway

Cerritos Civic Center, 18125 Bloomfield Ave.

Pomona College, Strehle Track, 522 Mills Ave., Claremont

Rowley Park, 13220 S. Van Ness Ave., Gardena

Irwindale Park, 5050 N. Irwindale Ave.

Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave., La Crescenta

La Bonita Park, 1440 W. Whittier Blvd., La Habra

Queensway Bay, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

Shepherd of the Hills Church, 19700 Rinaldi St., Porter Ranch

Rosemead Park, 4343 Encinita Ave.

Valencia Town Center, 24201 W. Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita

Westlake Village Golf Course, 4812 Lakeview Canyon

Suzanne Park, 625 Suzanne Road, Walnut

Friendly Hills Country Club, 8500 S. Villaverde Drive, Whittier

York Field, 9110 Santa Fe Springs Road, Whittier