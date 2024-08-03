Driver who ran from scene of deadly two-car crash on foot arrested in Long Beach

Long Beach police have arrested the driver who ran from the scene of a violent and deadly two-car crash Friday evening.

The crash happened at around 7 p.m. near 14th Street and Cherry Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers say that they observed the suspect, who has since been identified as 34-year-old Long Beach resident Guillermo Penaloza, while they were "working proactive patrols" in the area.

"They had a brief verbal exchange with him as they passed on another in their vehicles," the statement said. "After the exchange, officers observed Penaloza flee the area at a high rate of speed."

They say that they did not engage in pursuit, but they did follow Penaloza's vehicle for a short time.

Briefly after this, officers were sent to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that was reportedly a hit-and-run.

"The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevy Suburban SUV, driven by Guillermo Penaloza, was driving west of 14th Street at a high rate of speed," the statement said. "The Suburban SUV entered the intersection of Cherry Avenue and collided with a Saturn 4-door sedan."

The driver, only identified as a 33-year-old Long Beach man, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. The passenger in his car, an unidentified woman, was hospitalized and remains in critical condition, police said.

Penaloza fled from the scene of the crash on foot. Officers established a large perimeter in the area and called SWAT to assist with the search. He was located after a little under three hours.

Before being sent to Long Beach Jail, he was hospitalized for medical clearance. Penaloza has been booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, felony hit and run, stolen vehicle and resisting arrest. He is being held in lieu of $50,000.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LBPD investigators at (562) 570-7355.