Driver turns self in for fatal hit-and-run on PCH in Long Beach

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

The driver behind the wheel of the car that fatally struck a man walking along Pacific Coast Highway on Thursday has turned himself in to authorities, according to police. 

Lamar Maxwell, 65, was hit from behind on PCH near Ohio Avenue at around 5:25 a.m., according to Long Beach Police Department. 

He was reportedly walking in eastbound lanes when the collision happened. 

Hours later, Cher Shrey, 55-year-old Long Beach resident, turned herself in at the Signal Hill Police Department, said a statement from LBPD. 

She was book on suspicion of felony hit-and-run before she was released. 

Anyone with further information on the crash is asked to contact investigators at (562) 570-7355.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 7:11 PM PST

