Suspect in three Uber passenger deaths to face three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter

The driver who recklessly sped through South Los Angeles streets Saturday morning, running red lights and ultimately slamming into an Uber, killing three passengers inside, is to face three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter.

Los Angeles Police Department Detective Ryan Moreno announced the charges at a Wednesday morning press conference, saying the driver, Gregory Black, 31, is a well-known gang member with a checkered past and extensive criminal history – and more charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

The detective provided more details of the 5:20 a.m. crash, saying the crash scene was horrific, looking like a bomb went off.

Moreno said Black was racing his Mercedes Benz through the area's 35 mph zoned streets at speeds up to 100 mph, blowing through red lights when he ran the red at the S.Vermont Avenue and W. Century Boulevard intersection, striking the Honda sedan Uber traveling through.

"The force of impact was so great, that it sent the Uber vehicle spinning in a northwesterly direction, spinning five times in a counterclockwise direction where ultimately it landed on the west curb. Because of the amount of impact and force of the collision, the three rear passengers were all pronounced deceased at the scene."

Sisters, 27-year-old Kimberly Izquierdo; and Veronica Amezola, 23 were killed, along with their childhood friend, Juvelyn Arroyo, 23.

The Uber driver sustained a fractured neck and ribs and massive head trauma. The fourth passenger sustained a contusion to his left leg and injuries to his chest and arms. Moreno said both are recovering from their injuries in the hospital.

"You know in these cases, It's obvious when you see the videos that it is vehicular homicide all the way," said Moreno … (He is) "Ultimately basically playing roulette and then hitting a car unfortunately traveling through, T-boning them and killing them and injuring people."

The site of Saturday morning's South Los Angeles fatal car crash where three Uber passengers were killed. KCAL News

Moreno detailed Black's criminal past, saying he has 11 felony bookings, with three convictions, and four misdemeanor bookings with one conviction. He currently has two strikes with one super strike and is out on five years probation for that super strike, which is a murder case.

Moreno said detectives have been working around the clock to get the charges filed against Black and more charges may come as the investigation continues.

"Speed is just killing people in this city. It's out of control, the amount of speed, the amount of collisions we are having happen on a day-to-day basis because of speed – I don't know, something has to be done," said Moreno.

"I promise everyone, if you're doing that here and you are speeding and you put everybody in danger and you crash and injure somebody or kill somebody, you're gonna go to prison."

At this point in the investigation, it is not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.