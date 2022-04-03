Driver sustains minor injuries after semi-truck goes off 5 Freeway in Burbank

A semi-truck went off the 5 Freeway in Burbank.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday on the Empire Avenue off-ramp.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was believed to have been injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The truck has not yet been moved off the roadway.