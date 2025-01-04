Driver suffers severe injures in grisly solo-car crash in Boyle Heights

A driver suffered severe injuries in a solo-car crash in Boyle Heights early Saturday morning.

It happened at around 2 a.m. near N. Soto Street and E. Valley Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They say that the car collided with a power pole and a fire hydrant.

Video from the scene shows mangled car, which appeared to be nearly cut in half as a result of the collision.

Police say that the victim, only identified as a male, was rushed to a nearby hospital with major injuries. There was no update on his condition late Saturday evening.

No further information was provided and an investigation is underway to determine what led up to the crash.