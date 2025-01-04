Driver sought in hit-and-run that severely injured 22-year-old woman in Los Angeles

Detectives are searching for a driver who struck and severely wounded a 22-year-old woman crossing the street in the Larchmont neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the driver behind the Oct. 16 crash. The driver was traveling northbound on Western Avenue and approaching Clinton Street in a gray sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, when they hit the victim as she crossed Western, according to LAPD. A male pedestrian with the victim who witnessed the crash fled the scene, police said.

The driver did not stop or try to render aid to the woman, according to police. Paramedics rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was treated. Police have not released further details about the nature of her injuries or her current condition.

A gray sedan which struck and severely injured a 22-year-old woman crossing the street in central Los Angeles is seen in a still from footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Jan. 3, 2025. The crash happened on Oct. 16, 2024. Los Angeles Police Department

LAPD released video Friday which shows two different angles of the moments just before the car hits the victim.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has other information for investigators can reach LAPD Detective Morton at 213-473-0233 or Detective Holmes at 213-473-0238. Calls outside of regular business hours can be made to 877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or lacrimestoppers.org.