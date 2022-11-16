Driver shoots at Actress Denise Richards after an apparent road rage incident
An irate driver opened fire on actress Denise Richards and her husband after an apparent road rage incident.
According to Richards' publicist Jill Fritzo, the incident happened on Monday as the couple was driving to Popsicle Studio L.A. Fritzo said that Richards' and her husband struggled to find the studio, which irritated the driver tailing behind them. The driver began to shout at the couple before Richards' husband Aaron Phypers, allowed the trailing car to pass them.
The driver then proceeded to open fire on the couple, striking the back end of Richards' truck. Neither Richards nor Phypers was wounded by the gunfire.
