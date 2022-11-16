Driver shoots at Actress Denise Richards after an apparent road rage incident

An irate driver opened fire on actress Denise Richards and her husband after an apparent road rage incident.

According to Richards' publicist Jill Fritzo, the incident happened on Monday as the couple was driving to Popsicle Studio L.A. Fritzo said that Richards' and her husband struggled to find the studio, which irritated the driver tailing behind them. The driver began to shout at the couple before Richards' husband Aaron Phypers, allowed the trailing car to pass them.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers attend the 60th Anniversary Party For The Monte-Carlo TV Festival at Sunset Tower Hotel on February 05, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images) Getty Images

The driver then proceeded to open fire on the couple, striking the back end of Richards' truck. Neither Richards nor Phypers was wounded by the gunfire.