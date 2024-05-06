Driver sentenced to federal prison for nearly hitting "Stop Asian Hate" demonstrators

A federal judge sentenced a Diamond Bar man to one year in prison on Monday for driving through a crowded crosswalk while shouting racial slurs and epithets at "Stop Asian Hate" demonstrators in 2021.

"This defendant's hateful attack was designed to curtail the rights of peaceful demonstrators," United States Attorney Martin Estrada said. "While differences of opinion are part of a healthy democracy, we cannot allow people to commit acts of violence against those with whom they disagree."

Steve Lee Dominguez, 58, pleaded guilty in October 2023 to one count of bias-motivated interference with federally protected activities.

"Mr. Dominguez attacked innocent civilians who were simply standing up for a righteous cause – to protect Asian members of our society from hateful attacks," said Mehtab Syed, FBI Acting Assistant Director in Charge.

On March 21, 2021, demonstrators gathered in Diamond Bar for the "Stop Asian Hate" rally, which aimed to raise awareness about the increase in hate crimes and hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. A group of protesters gathered at the intersection of Diamond Bar Boulevard and Grand Avenue. When they started to walk across the street legally, Dominguez stopped at a red light and began to yell "Go back to China," along with other racial slurs and profanities at them, according to the Department of Justice."

After his racial tirade, Dominguez then drove through the crosswalk while he had a red light before making a U-turn into oncoming traffic and cut off the demonstrators. Luckily, no one was hurt.

He then got out of his car and started yelling more racial epithets. When deputies arrived, he claimed the protesters were blocking the street and were "about to trample" his car, according to the DOJ.