Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver of stolen vehicle dead after 2-car crash following brief Buena Park pursuit

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Driver of stolen vehicle dead after two-car crash following brief Buena Park pursuit
Driver of stolen vehicle dead after two-car crash following brief Buena Park pursuit 01:27

A late Monday night Buena Park vehicle crash between a stolen black Mercedes Benz sedan and a white Mercedes Benz sedan left the driver of the stolen car dead and four others injured.

According to the Buena Park Police Department, a series of events led to the crash, with police first spotting the 2015 stolen Benz in the 7800 block of Beach Boulevard around 11:40 p.m.

Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver took off, initiating a brief pursuit onto La Palma Avenue.

Less than a mile into the pursuit, the stolen Benz collided with a white Mercedes-Benz in the intersection of La Palma and Knott avenues.

The 24-year-old male driver of the stolen car was pronounced dead at the scene. The male passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

There were two adults and three children in the white Mercedes Benz. Both adults were taken to the hospital and all the children were released to family members.

An adult pedestrian standing near the intersection was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 1:51 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.