Driver of stolen vehicle dead after 2-car crash following brief Buena Park pursuit

Driver of stolen vehicle dead after two-car crash following brief Buena Park pursuit

A late Monday night Buena Park vehicle crash between a stolen black Mercedes Benz sedan and a white Mercedes Benz sedan left the driver of the stolen car dead and four others injured.

According to the Buena Park Police Department, a series of events led to the crash, with police first spotting the 2015 stolen Benz in the 7800 block of Beach Boulevard around 11:40 p.m.

Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver took off, initiating a brief pursuit onto La Palma Avenue.

Less than a mile into the pursuit, the stolen Benz collided with a white Mercedes-Benz in the intersection of La Palma and Knott avenues.

The 24-year-old male driver of the stolen car was pronounced dead at the scene. The male passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

There were two adults and three children in the white Mercedes Benz. Both adults were taken to the hospital and all the children were released to family members.

An adult pedestrian standing near the intersection was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.