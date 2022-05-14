Watch CBS News
Driver killed in Long Beach after vehicle crashes into big rig

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A 24-year-old man lost his life late Friday night after crashing into a big rig in Long Beach.

The accident occurred when the man made an unsafe lane change and struck the unoccupied big rig. The man was identified by the Long Beach Police Department as Martin Ojeda. 

Ojeda was the only person inside his 2017 Honda Civic that was driving southbound on Atlantic Avenue, south of Vernon Street.

The crash occurred at about 10:10 p.m. on Friday, according to the LBPD. He was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. 

LBPD officers believe that speed and impaired driving were main factors in the crash. 

