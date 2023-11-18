Watch CBS News
Driver killed in hit-and-run in Pomona; probe underway

An investigation is underway following a fatal hit-and-run collision in Pomona. 

The crash unfolded around 11:13 p.m. Friday near Towne Avenue and Philadelphia Street. There, officers found one injured driver unresponsive. Life-saving measures were administered and the victim was transported to the hospital where he died. 

Police said the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene on foot and has not been located. 

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information about the collision to come forward and call the Pomona Police Department's Traffic Services Bureau at (909) 802-7721 or "Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

