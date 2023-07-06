Driver involved in 2-car Winnetka crash ran off on foot leaving the other driver in critical condition

Driver jumps out of car and runs following Winnetka hit-and-run crash

Driver jumps out of car and runs following Winnetka hit-and-run crash

Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the driver of one of the vehicles involved in a Winnetka two-car crash jumped out of a Honda and ran off, as the other person involved in the crash was sent to a hospital.

The hit-and-run accident happened at the intersection of Mason Avenue and Sherman Way.

The driver hospitalized is said to be in critical condition.

