Driver involved in 2-car Winnetka crash ran off on foot leaving the other driver in critical condition
Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the driver of one of the vehicles involved in a Winnetka two-car crash jumped out of a Honda and ran off, as the other person involved in the crash was sent to a hospital.
The hit-and-run accident happened at the intersection of Mason Avenue and Sherman Way.
The driver hospitalized is said to be in critical condition.
