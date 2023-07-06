Watch CBS News
Driver involved in 2-car Winnetka crash ran off on foot leaving the other driver in critical condition

By KCAL-News Staff

Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the driver of one of the vehicles involved in a Winnetka two-car crash jumped out of a Honda and ran off, as the other person involved in the crash was sent to a hospital. 

The hit-and-run accident happened at the intersection of Mason Avenue and Sherman Way.

The driver hospitalized is said to be in critical condition.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 6:31 AM

