Driver injured when vehicle crashes into Van Nuys apartment building

A 75-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday evening after crashing his car into a Van Nuys apartment building.

The crash was reported at 7:36 p.m. at 6840 N. Kester Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.

The man was the sole occupant of the sedan that entered a first-floor unit of a two-story, 20-unit apartment building, Humphrey said.

There was no fire and no additional injuries were reported, Humphrey said.

The man suffered an arm injury and paramedics took him to a regional trauma center in fair condition, he said.

The LAFD's Urban Search and Rescue unit responded to perform a preliminary structural evaluation and stabilization, he said. The LA Department of Building and Safety was also called to the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, he said.