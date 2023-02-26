Driver injured when vehicle crashes into Van Nuys apartment building
A 75-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday evening after crashing his car into a Van Nuys apartment building.
The crash was reported at 7:36 p.m. at 6840 N. Kester Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.
The man was the sole occupant of the sedan that entered a first-floor unit of a two-story, 20-unit apartment building, Humphrey said.
There was no fire and no additional injuries were reported, Humphrey said.
The man suffered an arm injury and paramedics took him to a regional trauma center in fair condition, he said.
The LAFD's Urban Search and Rescue unit responded to perform a preliminary structural evaluation and stabilization, he said. The LA Department of Building and Safety was also called to the scene.
The cause of the crash was under investigation, he said.
