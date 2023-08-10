Driver in LADWP SUV rams LAPD cruisers during pursuit, crashes in Atwater Village

A driver wanted for assault with a deadly weapon led Los Angeles police officers in a stolen LADWP SUV on a dangerous pursuit, ramming several vehicles including officers' cruisers.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the pursuit began a little after 6:30 p.m. and ended before 7 p.m. when the suspect crashed in Atwater Village prompting a standoff between him and officers. At some point, officers shot the driver.

The suspect seemed agitated but alive while hanging halfway out of the SUV's windshield. KCAL News

Officers set up a perimeter around the end of the pursuit at Colorado Boulevard and San Fernando Road, near the Harding Municipal Golf Course. They avoided approaching the vehicle as the driver seemed agitated and was armed with a screwdriver as well as a small-caliber handgun.

As the standoff continued, the man continued to move erratically in the back of the SUV, hanging out the rear windshield and smearing blood on the trunk door.

A SWAT team arrived as the suspect remained in the back of the SUV. KCAL News

After about an hour, a SWAT team arrived and surrounded the driver with a few armored vehicles. The man proceeded to throw objects at the armored cars while continuing to behave in an unsettling fashion.

The standoff continued for another hour until the driver climbed on top of the SUV, shirtless and wearing only a pair of blood-soaked pants. Shortly after, SWAT officers arrested him and brought the incident to an end.