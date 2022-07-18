Watch CBS News
Driver flees scene after crashing into Mark Twain Branch Library in South LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Car crashes into library in South LA before fleeing from scene
Car crashes into library in South LA before fleeing from scene 00:42

Authorities were investigating the scene of a crash in South Los Angeles, after a driver drove their car through the front of a library before fleeing from the scene. 

The crash was first reported a little before 2:15 a.m. at the Mark Twain Branch Library located on S. Figueroa Street. 

When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived, they found considerable damage done to the front entrance of the library, but no car to be found. 

As they investigated the scene of the hit-and-run, they located both a side mirror and front bumper that the vehicle had left behind.

Surveillance footage shows the car crashing into the front of the building before backing out and fleeing from the area.

It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to crash into the library or if any injuries occurred.

