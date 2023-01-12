Driver emerges unscathed after boulder crushes his car in Malibu

Malibu resident Mauricio Henao is counting his blessings after he narrowly dodged a boulder that crushed his Toyota Prius.

"I just said 'Wow, this could've been me inside this car," he said a day after the frightening experience.

One day after a big boulder came crashing down from a soaked hillside along the Pacific Coast Highway and onto his driver's seat, Henao is still in shock that he survived.

"PCH is dangerous," he said. "These weather conditions are really crazy out here right now ... These hills are not safe."

Luckily, he stepped out of his car after getting a call from his girlfriend.

"She said 'Hey, check the bag I left in the house," said Henao. "I went inside and that's when the noise started coming from the front of the house. it's just loud booms and crashing."

Henao witnessed the rockslide come tumbling down the hillside and onto the car that was only minutes before sitting inside.

"I felt goose bumps because if wasn't for that call," he said. "I probably wouldn't be here or somebody else could have died."

The big boulder is about 4 feet in diameter and totally crushed the top of Mauricio's car. Other parts of the rockslide came crashing down onto a nearby BMW, crushing the back windshield.

"I was just shocked and grateful," said Henao. "Gratefulness to have another day."

He was especially grateful to his girlfriend for calling him when she did.

"I said thank you for calling me because you saved my life," he recalled.

He said that he couldn't help but feel a little divine intervention, as well as some luck, also saved his life.

"If I'm this lucky, I should probably play the lotto right now because that's really lucky, I feel," he said.