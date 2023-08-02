Driver behind wheel of stolen forklift crashes into World Peace Bell, Apple Theater in downtown LA

Police are investigating a bizarre incident in downtown Los Angeles, where a person allegedly stole a forklift and crashed into a historical landmark.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, a civilian witnessed someone getting behind the wheel of the forklift at a nearby job site and started following it through the area.

At some point during their drive through the city, the suspect crashed into the Apple Tower Theater, located at 802 S Broadway, shattering a couple of windows and damaging the outside of the building.

Afterwards, they drove several blocks away to the Maguire Gardens, where they crashed into the World Peace Bell, knocking it, and at least one street lamp, over along the way.

The suspect was taken into custody, police said.

There was no further information provided, including whether or not the suspect was forklift certified.