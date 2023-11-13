Driver arrested near Mexico border after fleeing from fatal crash with motorcyclist in North Hills

Police have arrested the alleged driver who fatally struck a motorcyclist in North Hills on Thursday, fleeing from the scene on foot.

The crash happened at around 6:40 p.m. in the 8600 block of Woodley Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

During their preliminary investigation, detectives determined that a man riding a 2008 Harley-Davidson, was leaving a driveway in the area when he was hit by the driver of a white 1992 BMW speeding down the road.

The force of the impact caused the motorcyclist to veer into a parked vehicle on the side of the road.

Instead of stopping, the BMW driver continued southeast where they also collided with a parked car, at which point he got out and ran from the area on foot.

He left the motorcyclist and a passenger inside of the car behind as he ran.

Paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

On Friday, investigators were able to locate the suspect, 30-year-old San Fernando Valley resident Sandro Edgardo Mendieta.

"Valley Traffic Detectives worked tirelessly to identify the suspect, and learned he was attempted to flee the country to avoid arrest," said a statement from LAPD.

Mendieta was located near the Mexico border and taken into custody. He has been booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.