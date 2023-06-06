Driver abandons SUV smashed into Silver Lake street light pole

An early morning Silver Lake car crash has authorities wondering where the driver is, and if they are okay.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters from Silver Lake station No. 56 called in the accident that happened right outside the station, where a black SUV sat smashed-up on the sidewalk, facing wrong-way traffic.

The SUV brought down part of a tree before crashing head-on into a traffic signal pole at Rowena Avenue and Glendale Boulevard.

A black SUV sits smashed and abandoned on a Silver Lake sidewalk outside Firestation No. 56.