Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver abandons SUV smashed into Silver Lake street light pole

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Silver Lake hit and run crash into a pole
Silver Lake hit and run crash into a pole 01:10

An early morning Silver Lake car crash has authorities wondering where the driver is, and if they are okay.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters from Silver Lake station No. 56 called in the accident that happened right outside the station, where a black SUV sat smashed-up on the sidewalk, facing wrong-way traffic.

The SUV brought down part of a tree before crashing head-on into a traffic signal pole at Rowena Avenue and Glendale Boulevard. 

smashed-car.jpg
A black SUV sits smashed and abandoned on a Silver Lake sidewalk outside Firestation No. 56.
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 9:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.