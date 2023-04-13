Dragon House Chinese restaurant in Riverside to close after 43 years in business

Dragon House, a landmark Chinese restaurant in Riverside that has been serving customers for 43 years, is set to close its doors for good on Saturday.

Known for its food, ambiance, and hospitality, the family-owned establishment has been a favorite among families in the area. However, the pandemic, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions have made it too difficult for the owners, Joanne and Charles Sun, to continue operating.

"I feel so sad," said Joanne Sun. "Everybody is just like my family."

The restaurant used to employ over 20 staff members, but now only has about seven.

Over the years, Dragon House had become a popular dining spot for many Hollywood stars, including Jack Lemmon. However, it was the restaurant's regular customers who felt the biggest blow upon hearing the news of its closure.

"It's really sad because this has been our table every time we come," said Lorna VanKyke, a customer.

As the final days of Dragon House approach, the restaurant is expected to see an increase in customers who want to experience the place for one last time.