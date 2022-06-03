Dr. Sally Ride Memorial Highway designated as part of the 101 Freeway

Dr. Sally Ride Memorial Highway designated as part of the 101 Freeway

Dr. Sally Ride Memorial Highway designated as part of the 101 Freeway

Dr. Sally Ride was honored Friday when a portion of the 101 Freeway was named after the trailblazer.

A portion of the freeway will be located between Balboa Avenue and the 405 Freeway and be known as the Dr. Sally Ride Memorial Highway.

"Sally was a transformational figure who captured America's heart, inspired generations of young women and girls to follow their dreams and reach for the stars and ultimately shattered the highest glass ceiling," said Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel.

Ride is a beloved American hero and grew up in Encino.

In 1983, Ride became the first American woman in space and also the youngest.

She passed away from cancer in 2012 but left behind a legacy that inspires people of all ages.