Dr. Dre, music mogul Jimmy Iovine tour their new LAUSD magnet school in Leimert Park

Los Angeles Unified's newest magnet school has some star power behind it.

(credit: CBS)

Rapper Dr. Dre and music mogul Jimmy Iovine joined Superintendent Alberto Carvalho for a tour of LAUSD's newest magnet school, the Iovine and Young Center in Leimert Park. The new institute will put students through a crash course in how to blend critical thinking and creativity across several industries, including engineering and the arts.

Dr. Dre, whose given name is Andre Young, says this school is just the beginning of his efforts for K-12 education.

"We're trying to build at least 10 of these across the country. This is just the start," he said.

"We believe you're gonna make us look good," Iovine said. "And you're gonna make this so great, that other kids in LAUSD can benefit by this particular program."

The Iovine and Young Center is not the duo's first foray into education. In 2013, they donated $70 million to USC for the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.