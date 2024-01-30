Dozens of former patients allege sexual abuse at hands of former Newport Beach doctor

A once top rated Orange County doctor has been accused of sexually assaulting dozens of male patients at his practice over the years.

Dr. William Thompson, once rated as one of the nation's top infectious disease specialists treating HIV and AIDs patients, is now being sued by dozens of former patients who allege that he took advantage of them under the pretext that he was providing medical care.

"You're talking hundreds of probable victims out there," said Alexander Harrison, one of the attorneys representing the alleged victims. "We know that it was extremely unusual, the tests he was performing. The fact that he kept doing this invasive tests that were completely unnecessary."

Many of the patients say that the assaults took place during routine visits, while others say that the instances happened in before and after some surgeries. Some even claim that the assaults occurred in the emergency room at the Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach.

"Aggressive prostate exams and absolutely too many," said one of the plaintiffs, Michel Glockner, in a video provided by the attorney's office.

"It impacted by life a lot, to this point I haven't found another doctor that I can go to to find help for myself," said another plaintiff, Kenton Huynh. "But I will."

Plaintiffs believe that the hospital is culpable in in the suit as well.

"Thompson needs to be in jail and Hoag Hospital had the opportunity to stop him a long time ago," said Julio Hernandez, one of the plaintiffs. "They should be held responsible too."

In response to the lawsuit, Hoag Hospital issued a statement which read in part:

"Dr. Thompson operated an independent medical practice and was not employed by Hoag or its affiliates. He had clinical privileges at Hoag Hospital which were summarily suspended by the Medical Staff following the filing of criminal charges against him."

Harrison says that the reality of the matter is that he was assigned by the hospital to provide medical services.

"We have clients who went to the emergency room," Harrison said. "They didn't select the doctor, Hoag selected Dr. Thompson to provide them medical services."

On top of the lawsuit, Thompson, who was arrested in Sept. 2023, is also facing 20 felony charges by the Orange County District Attorney's Office. His medical license has also been suspended.

He was released after posting $100,000 bond.

Even though he hasn't been in practice in all that time, Harrison says that their law firm's phone rings almost daily with more people coming forward with allegations against Thompson.