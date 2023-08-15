Dozens of firearms seized, 27 arrests made during "crime suppression efforts" in San Bernardino County

A week-long operation by law enforcement in San Bernardino County saw dozens of firearms seized and 27 different arrests made between Aug. 5 and Aug. 11.

According to a statement from San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, 13 search warrants were served last week in the cities of Barstow, Victorville, Hesperia, Redlands, Rancho Cucamonga and Moreno Valley.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Investigators served warrants at homes located at:

22500 Block of Cheryle St, Barstow;

19600 Block of Rock Springs Rd, Hesperia;

16200 Block of Orange St, Hesperia;

13600 Block of Cedar St, Hesperia;

13700 Block of Burning Tree Dr, Victorville;

16900 Block of B St, Victorville;

15900 Block of Nisqualli Rd, Victorville;

14500 Block of 7th St, Victorville;

12400 Block of Bassett Dr, Victorville;

18400 Block of Hackberry St, Hesperia;

18400 Block of Bear Valley Rd, Hesperia;

14400 Block of Seneca Rd, Victorville;

27300 Block of W Lugonia Ave, Redlands;

13300 Block of Windy Grove Dr, Rancho Cucamonga;

6800 Block of De Anza Ave, Riverside;

22900 Block of Chambray Dr, Moreno Valley.



The warrants, which were served by investigators with SBCSD's gangs/narcotics division and specialized enforcement division, as well as California Highway Patrol, Department of Homeland Security and San Bernardino County Probation, resulted in more than two dozen felony arrests.

On top of the arrests, investigators seized 54 firearms, 14 of which were unserialized, making them "ghost guns," and nearly one pound of undisclosed narcotics.

The warrants were served as a massive "crime suppression operation," the department said, noting that similar operations will occur over the next several months to "curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing and trafficking firearms."

There was no information provided on any of the suspects who were arrested as part of the operation.