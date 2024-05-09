Downtown LA bar shooting leaves man, 47, dead and another wounded

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting at a downtown Los Angeles bar that left a 47-year-old man dead and another wounded Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a bar at 410 Boyd St. around 11:45 p.m. and learned upon their arrival that two men who were shot had gotten into a verbal confrontation with two male suspects earlier, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The business listed at that address is a bar in Little Tokyo called The Escondite, also known as The Hideout.

An LAPD official said a victim was inside a vehicle when someone approached him and opened fire. However, it's unclear which of the two victims it was.

The wounded victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, police said.

Meanwhile, witnesses told officers the two suspects ran from the scene, leaving in an unknown direction.

According to LAPD, the shooting is not believed to be gang-related and the victim is not homeless. No other details were given by police as the investigation continues.