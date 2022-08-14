Watch CBS News
Downey PD arrest suspect seen firing gun shots into air

By CBSLA Staff

Suspect arrested after firing off gun shots in Downey
Suspect arrested after firing off gun shots in Downey

Authorities arrested a man who was firing off gunshots Saturday in Downey. 

No injuries were reported but Downey Police Department officers arrested the man outside a Tacos Gavilan restaurant located on the 7940 block of East Florence Avenue, near Paramount Boulevard. 

It's unclear at this moment what direction the man was shooting or what kind of gun he was using.

The suspect's motive is also unclear at this moment. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 13, 2022 / 9:09 PM

