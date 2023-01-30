Downey hit-and-run: Gray sedan with spoiler kills mini-bike rider, police say
A cyclist riding a motorized mini-bike was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Downey Sunday night and police were seeking the driver of a gray sedan with a spoiler Monday morning.
Downey police responded to multiple calls of a person struck by a vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Telegraph Road.
Officers found a man in lanes of eastbound Telegraph Road over the San Gabriel River, between True Ave. and the 605 Freeway. The man was declared dead at the scene.
Witnesses said a gray sedan with a spoiler was seen traveling eastbound over the bridge when it struck a man riding a motorized mini-bike. The vehicle then drove away. No further description was released.
