Watch CBS News
Weather

Downed tree in Hollywood Hills ruptures gas line, damages home

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Taking a look at hour-by-hour rainfall across SoCal
Taking a look at hour-by-hour rainfall across SoCal 03:22

Firefighters were dispatched to a downed tree in Hollywood Hills that ruptured a gas line late Sunday evening. 

According to a report from Los Angeles Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home in the 3000 block of N. Belden Drive at around 10:15 p.m. after a large tree fell. 

The tree ruptured the home's gas line, pulled down power lines in the area and damaged the home. 

Firefighters were able to quickly shut off both the gas and water to the home, which only sustained minor damage. 

No injuries were reported. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 11:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.