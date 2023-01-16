Downed tree in Hollywood Hills ruptures gas line, damages home

Taking a look at hour-by-hour rainfall across SoCal

Taking a look at hour-by-hour rainfall across SoCal

Firefighters were dispatched to a downed tree in Hollywood Hills that ruptured a gas line late Sunday evening.

According to a report from Los Angeles Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home in the 3000 block of N. Belden Drive at around 10:15 p.m. after a large tree fell.

The tree ruptured the home's gas line, pulled down power lines in the area and damaged the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly shut off both the gas and water to the home, which only sustained minor damage.

No injuries were reported.