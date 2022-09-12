Watch CBS News
Double homicide investigation shuts down San Bernardino street

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police have shut down a San Bernardino street Monday to investigate a double homicide.

(credit: CBS)

Few details were available Monday, but the murders appeared to have been shootings between the occupants of two vehicles at North Waterman Avenue and East Baseline Street. 

The vehicles involved both appear to be white — one a four-door sedan, the other a sport utility vehicle. It's unclear how many people were in the sedan, which was left with its doors open.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 10:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

