Donations pour in for Anaheim delivery driver whose truck was stolen during a wild pursuit

His customers call him "the banana man."

Josh Reynolds spends his days delivering fruit to convenience stories in two counties. His business hinges on his refrigerator van, which was stolen amid a chaotic pursuit last month.

"I get a phone call from the president of the HOA and she's like 'John, I think they just stole your van," said Reynolds. "But I go 'What makes you think it was my van?' She says 'Because I'm watching it on the news right now.'"

With only liability insurance on his refrigerated van, which was a total loss, he wasn't sure how long he could hold out. That's when his wife started a GoFundMe page.

"People forget that other people do care," said Reynolds. "That's America."

More than 1,200 people donated $5-100 each. Thanks to this generosity from complete strangers, Reynolds was able to be a new refrigerated van.

John Reynold's new van sits as he delivers some fruit to a convenience store. CBSLA

"The one I have right now has 165,000," said Reynolds. "So, to me, it's like a brand new van. Trust me when I tell you."

While it may need a new paint job and some cosmetic work, Reynolds said he has enough left to fix it up thanks to all the donations.

"I don't have enough time to thank everybody but I would like to thank everyone for sure," he said.

It's a blessing for him and his family. Reynolds hopes the man who stole his old truck finally gets the help he needs.

"Maybe in the process, he can redeem himself and find his way," he said.

The driver in the crazy chase is facing numerous felony charges including carjacking and assault on eight law enforcement officers. He remains in custody in a Los Angeles County jail.