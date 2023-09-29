Watch CBS News
Local News

Dog walker shoots, kills man after confrontation in Garden Grove

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Confrontation leads to deadly shooting in Garden Grove
Confrontation leads to deadly shooting in Garden Grove 01:05

A dog walker shot and killed a man after a confrontation in Garden Grove. 

The shooting happened at about 2:50 p.m. when the dog walker was in the 10400 block of Katella Avenue. According to the Garden Grove Police Department, a confrontation with another man prompted the shooting.

The dog walker called the police after he stopped shooting. Paramedics rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he later died. 

Police said the shooter has been cooperating with detectives. He claimed that he had a concealed weapons permit, but officers are working to confirm that information. 

No weapon has been found on the victim so far, according to police. 

First published on September 28, 2023 / 6:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.