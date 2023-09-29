Dog walker shoots, kills man after confrontation in Garden Grove
A dog walker shot and killed a man after a confrontation in Garden Grove.
The shooting happened at about 2:50 p.m. when the dog walker was in the 10400 block of Katella Avenue. According to the Garden Grove Police Department, a confrontation with another man prompted the shooting.
The dog walker called the police after he stopped shooting. Paramedics rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he later died.
Police said the shooter has been cooperating with detectives. He claimed that he had a concealed weapons permit, but officers are working to confirm that information.
No weapon has been found on the victim so far, according to police.
