Dog walker shoots, kills man after confrontation in Garden Grove

A dog walker shot and killed a man after a confrontation in Garden Grove.

The shooting happened at about 2:50 p.m. when the dog walker was in the 10400 block of Katella Avenue. According to the Garden Grove Police Department, a confrontation with another man prompted the shooting.

The dog walker called the police after he stopped shooting. Paramedics rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said the shooter has been cooperating with detectives. He claimed that he had a concealed weapons permit, but officers are working to confirm that information.

No weapon has been found on the victim so far, according to police.