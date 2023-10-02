Dog walker killed in hit-and-run collision in Panorama City

Police are searching for the driver who killed a woman while she was walking her dog in Panorama City.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the hit-and-run crash happened on Oct. 2 at about 6 a.m. at the intersection of Burnett Avenue and Rayen Street. Investigators said the woman, who was in her early 50s, was in a marked crosswalk with her dog when the driver ran over her.

The driver fled from the scene and left the woman to die, police said.

Paramedics responded to the scene and rushed the victim to the hospital, where she later died.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Officer Reyes at (818) 644-8114 or Detective Martinez at (818) 644-8033. If you call during non-business hours or on weekends, please call 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.