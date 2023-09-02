Dog sneaks away from home, into SoFi Stadium for Metallica concert

One lucky pup named Storm is surely enjoying the dog days of summer, after she was treated to every metalhead's dream last week, getting a chance to watch the iconic Metallica perform at SoFi Stadium.

According to a social media post from the band, the dog snuck away from her home close to the stadium and somehow made her way into SoFi Stadium for one of the two scheduled "M72 World Tour" shows.

You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA! Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to @SoFiStadium and made her way to the gig all by herself.



After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm… pic.twitter.com/d0wtFQ6q4w — Metallica (@Metallica) August 31, 2023

"Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day. She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including 'Barx Æterna,' 'Master of Puppies,' and 'The Mailman That Never Comes,' said the band's post.

Safe to say Storm stole the show, and the hearts of thousands of metalheads everywhere for her dedication to rock.