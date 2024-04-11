Dog severely burned and abandoned by owner in San Bernardino

San Bernardino police need help tracking down the person or people responsible for severely burning a 3-month-old puppy before abandoning it and another puppy in a parking lot next to a veterinary office last week.

Employees at the veterinary office on Highland Avenue called the city's Animal Services Department on April 4 after finding the two labrador-retriever mix puppies.

One of the puppies, whom authorities called Ember, appeared to have burns to its face, ears and body. Vets believe the wounds were an intentional act of animal cruelty caused by fire.

A photo of Ember being treated for her severe burns. City of San Bernardino

Ember needed to be immediately hospitalized and has been recovering decently, all things considered. Once she is released from the hospital, the vet team has arranged for Her to be transferred to an experienced foster caretaker. The other puppy did not suffer any injuries.

Both were taken to San Bernardino Animal Shelter.

Anyone with information on this case, including the whereabouts of the dogs' owners or leads to the people responsible for its wounds, should contact the San Bernardino Animal Services Department at (909) 384-1304 and reference A563955.