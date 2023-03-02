Dog reunites with family after surviving 19 days in Big Bear snowstorm

A dog is reunited with their family after surviving 3 weeks outside during a snowstorm in Big Bear.

The dogs owner, Lizbeth first got Marlee as a puppy around two years ago and the two quickly became best friends. Last month, Marlee was in the backseat of a car when the vehicle hit black ice and crashed.

Marlee then jumped out of the back window and took off from the scene. Lizbeth ran after her, but was unable to catch her.

The family put up fliers all around Big Bear as well as posted photos on community Facebook pages.

Someone spotted Marlee on their 'Ring' surveillance camera outside their home and posted a picture of the dog to social media. The video captured showed Marlee coming to the home every night around 8:30 p.m. to eat food left outside.

Marlee was hard to catch, but the family followed the dogs footprints in the snow and were finally able to lure her in with some extra food.

Now, she's back safe with her family after surviving weeks in some of the worst snowfall in California history.