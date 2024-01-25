Dog bites send record number of people to emergency room

A new study from the California Department of Healthcare Access and Information shows that a record number of people have been hospitalized because of dog bites.

In 2022, there were an all-time record 48,596 emergency visits for dog bites, a 12% increase from 2021. While dog bite deaths are rare, the study found 96 dog bite-related deaths across the country in 2022. One of the theories behind the increase is the record number of adoptions during the lockdown. The pandemic also provided less opportunities for owners to socialize their pets.

"I think people base some of their decisions on what they adopt on TV shows, on the popularity of breeds and didn't necessarily do the homework or research to make sure it was a good fit for their family and their lifestyles," Field Services Lt. Lesley Huennekens.

Huennekens works with the Riverside County Animal Services. She suggested pet owners seek professional training if they notice any behavioral issues with their dog.

"To help socialize their dogs and train the owners how to deal with behavior issues.

If people encounter an aggressive dog, Huennekens warns that they should never run, scream or panic. It's best to back away slowly so the animal does not see you as prey.