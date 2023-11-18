Watch CBS News
Dodgers, Yency Almonte agree to one-year deal and avoid arbitration

By Dean Fioresi

Relief pitcher Yency Almonte and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, successfully avoiding arbitration. 

The deal is reportedly worth $1.9 million. 

Almonte, 29, originally signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers ahead of the 2023 season after spending the previous four seasons with the Colorado Rockies. 

He appeared in 49 games for the Boys in Blue last season, compiling a 3-2 record and a 5.06 ERA over 48 innings pitched. 

The Dominican Republic native was sidelined for the last month and a half of the season after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee. 

