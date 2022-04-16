Dodgers win fourth straight with 3-1 victory over Reds on Jackie Robinson Day

On the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier in 1947, the Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to their legendary alumni with a pregame ceremony, while players across MLB wore jerseys adorned with No. 42 - in Dodger Blue, to honor the civil rights icon.

Jackie's son, David, gave a powerful speech as part of the ceremony next to the statue of his father outside of Dodger Stadium,

"Baseball is a great game," he said, reflecting on his father's legacy. "It's a family game for us. But for Jackie Robinson, and for America, it wasn't a game. It was an opportunity to break a bond that is psychological and real."

The Dodgers gathered around the Jackie Robinson statue prior to tonight's game to hear from Jackie's son David.

Fans in attendance were treated to an appearance from Robinson's wife Rachel, now 99-years-old, who rode onto the field in a golf cart before interacting with several players from both sides.

It's an honor to have you at Dodger Stadium, Mrs. Robinson.

The Dodgers players also treated the fans to another win, their second straight at home and fourth straight overall with their 3-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 1.29 ERA) took the mound for the Boys in Blue, where he cruised through four scoreless innings, allowing three hits, walking three and striking out two.

Scoring was sparse, as both teams combined for just four runs, but the Dodgers struck first in the bottom of the second inning when Chris Taylor smacked a looping single to left field over the outstretched glove of Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer that scored Max Muncy.

Justin Turner was trailing close behind as he attempted to make it a two-run game early, but he was cut down at the plate on a laser from Reds left fielder Aristedes Aquino.

The Dodgers tacked another on in the bottom of the third inning, when Trea Turner's RBI triple scored Gavin Lux, who had previously singled to start the inning.

The hit was one of three for Turner in the contest, as he extended his regular season hit streak to 26 games dating back to 2021.

He finished the game with a triple, a double a single and a stolen base, bringing his average on the season to .367.

Again the Boys in Blue added a single run in the bottom of the fifth inning when Justin Turner drew a bases loaded walk, giving them a 3-0 lead.

All three of the Dodgers runs came off of Cincinnati starter Vladimir Gutierez (0-2, 5.40 ERA). He finished the game going four innings, allowing five hits, walking three and striking out three.

The Reds struck for their lone run of the contest in the next half inning when Farmer drove one in on a single that came off of new pitcher Tyler Anderson.

Despite the run allowed, Anderson went 4.0 strong innings allowing two hits and striking out four. He earned the win on Friday night, his first with the Dodgers.

A tense moment came in the fourth inning, when Tyler Anderson knocked Joey Votto to the ground on a pitch that nicked his helmet.

Votto and Anderson exchanged some words, and players from both dugouts began to make way onto the field before cooler heads prevailed.

Craig Kimbrel took the mound in the top of the ninth, securing his second save of the season and first in front of the Dodger Faithful.

The two teams will face off in the third game of the four-game series on Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

Julio Urias (0-1, 13.50 ERA) will look for redemption when he toes the rubber, after he went just two innings in his season debut in Colorado.

He'll matchup against Reds' phenom Hunter Greene (0-1, 5.40 ERA), Sherman Oaks native who made his MLB debut on April 10, when he struck out seven over five innings pitched.