Dodgers top Bumgarner, D-Backs, 5-4

The longtime rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Madison Bumgarner continued Monday evening, as the Dodgers gained the upper hand yet again, earning the 5-4 victory over his Arizona Diamondbacks.

Despite taking an early 2-0 lead, thanks to a first inning solo shot from Christian Walker that sailed 407 feet over the left field wall, and a fourth inning sacrifice fly off the bat of Josh Rojas, the Bumgarner was unable to escape his seventh-consecutive loss at the hands of the Boys in Blue.

Bumgarner (2-2, 2.29 ERA) wound up pitching five innings, allowing three runs on six hits, walking two and striking out one.

The Dodgers started their scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning after Bumgarner allowed a double and a walk to start the frame. Mookie Betts drove in the first run on a single to center, before an error from D-Backs outfielder Alek Thomas allowed an additional run to score, tying the game at two-a-piece.

They took the lead the very next batter as Freddie Freeman slapped a double down the left field line, making it 3-2 Dodgers.

Chris Taylor poked a two-run homer over the right field wall in the next half inning off of Arizona reliever Sean Poppen.

Things got scary in the top of the ninth with closer Craig Kimbrel on the mound, after he allowed a two-run homer to David Peralta, cutting the lead to one before securing the final two outs and the save, his sixth of the year.

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin (4-0, 1.64 ERA) continued his torrid start to the season, earning his fourth victory of the year on six innings of three hit, two-run baseball. He also walked two and struck out seven.

The teams will face off again Tuesday evening at 7:10 p.m. in the second game of the four-game series.

Tyler Anderson (3-0, 4.40 ERA) will toe the mound for the Dodgers against Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (3-1, 1.79 ERA).