Dodgers to sport special pride caps, jerseys for 9th Annual LGBTQ+ Night

The Los Angeles Dodgers will celebrate their ninth annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 3, but for the first time ever, the team will be wearing a special combination of pride caps and jerseys when they take the field.

The hat and jersey combo the Dodgers will wear on Friday, June 3 for LGBTQ+ Pride Night. Los Angeles Dodgers

Again, a little over a week later, the Dodgers and their National League West rivals in the San Francisco Giants will both wear their respective pride uniforms on June 11 at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

In a public release, Stan Kasten, President and CEO of the Dodgers said, "The Los Angeles Dodgers are proud to stand with and recognize the LGBTQ+ community in Los Angeles and globally. The Dodgers have a history of breaking barriers and we're proud to be a part of another chapter in MLB history as the Dodgers and Giants each wear their team's pride caps on June 11. While our organizations have a long-storied rivalry on the field, we stand together when it comes to equality for all."

Fans purchasing a special ticket package will receive a commemorative pride jersey.

Half of the proceeds raised during the game's 50/50 raffle will be donated to The Los Angeles LGBTQ Center.

Everyone in attendance will be treated to a pregame ceremony featuring a National Anthem performance by Wils, appearances by Billy Bean former-Dodger and the second MLB player to come out as gay and Dale Scott, the first openly gay MLB umpire, amongst others.

The postgame show will feature Friday Night Fireworks accompanied a music mix from DJ Bowie J.