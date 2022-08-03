Watch CBS News
Dodgers to host back-to-school backpack and school supply giveaway

The Dodgers have teamed up with Jacoby and Meyers law firm to hold a back-to-school backpack and school supplies giveaway for students in the Los Angeles Unified School District. 

The event is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Dodger Stadium in the Centerfield Plaza. 

Dodger players Justin Turner, Trea Turner, Max Muncy, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Julio Urías, Yency Almonte and Evan Phillips will join the group to pass out Dodger backpacks, pencils, rulers and water bottles to more than 3,000 LAUSD students. 

"The Dodgers are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Jacoby & Meyers to ensure LAUSD elementary students have a beautiful first day of school," said Dodger Vice President, External Affairs and Community Relations Naomi Rodriguez. 

"Preparation gives children the confidence to succeed which is why this partnership is so important. There is no better feeling than starting school with a brand-new backpack and supplies!"

