Dodgers seek to extend dominance over Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek their 14th victory in their last 15 games against the San Diego Padres Saturday with left-hander Tyler Anderson seeking to rebound from his first loss of the season after an 8-0 start.

Anderson allowed four runs and 10 hits in six innings in a 4-0 loss to Colorado on Monday when the Dodgers were limited to three hits. Anderson had a no decision in his only 2022 appearance against the Padres, allowing two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings in a 3-2, 10-inning loss April 23 at San Diego. The Dodgers are 9-3 when Anderson starts.

Anderson is 4-3 lifetime against the Padres with a 2.63 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 12 games, 11 of them starts.

Former Dodger Yu Darvish (7-3) will start for San Diego. The right- hander limited the Dodgers to one hit in six shutout innings April 23, a second- inning single by Will Smith, struck out seven and walked three. The Padres are 9-5 when Darvish starts.

Angel City Football Club captain Ali Riley will throw the ceremonial first pitch and participate in a jersey swap with Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw. ACFC players will take part in a trivia contest with Dodgers fans before the game and make the announcement that precedes every game at Dodger Stadium, "It's time for Dodger baseball."

The national anthem will be sung by 11-year-old Madison Baez, who portrayed slain Tejano singer Selena as a youngster in the 2020-21 Netflix biographical drama "Selena: The Series" and is a contestant on the NBC talent competition "America's Got Talent."

The 4:15 p.m. game will be televised by Fox.

The Dodgers defeated San Diego, 5-1, Friday with Tony Gonsolin allowing one run and four hits over 7 2/3 innings to become the first Dodgers pitcher to start a season 10-0 since Alex Wood started the 2017 season 11-0.

Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger both hit solo homers as the Dodgers won their eighth consecutive game over the Padres at Dodger Stadium, including six last season.