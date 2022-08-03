Dodgers receive pair of pitching prospects for Mitch White, minor league outfielder in trade with Blue Jays

Another in a slew of trade deadline trades saw the Dodgers trade right-handed pitcher Mitch White to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for a pair of minor league pitchers on Tuesday.

White, 27, made his big league debut in 2020 and has pitched in just 38 games since, as he spends time bouncing between the minors and big leagues. However, 2022 saw him start a career-high 10 games for the Boys in Blue, putting together a 1-2 record with a 3.70 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 56.0 innings pitched.

This season White has featured a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 8.3% walk rate.

He was initially selected in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Now, White will join Canada's lone MLB squad in the Blue Jays, where he'll either fill in as a long reliever or end of the rotation starter.

The Dodgers also sent minor league infielder Alex De Jesus to Toronto, the franchise's No.18 ranked prospect.

Thus far in his professional career, De Jesus, 20, has yet to play above Single-A ball, though he's put together a respectable showing in 2022, with a .272 average and 11 home runs, 20 doubles and 48 runs driven in.

In return, Los Angeles relieves right-handed pitcher Nick Frasso, 23-year-old Torrance native and left-handed pitcher Moises Brito.

Frasso was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Loyola Marymount University, and has only just recently begun tossing in Single-A. Thus far in 2022, Frasso has a sparkling 0.74 ERA in 36.2 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts and 10 walks in that time.

Brito, on the other hand, has yet to finish a full season in the minor leagues after signing an international free agent deal prior to the season. Through 12 games, he has a 1.86 ERA over 29.0 innings, where he's struck out 32 hitters.